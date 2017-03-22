Seoul Says North Korea's Missile Test Wednesday Ends in Failure

South Korea says the latest missile launch test by North Korea has ended in a failure.

The reported failure Wednesday come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.

Seoul's Defense Ministry says that the South Korea and U.S. militaries said the launch was not conducted in a successful way.

It gave no further details, such as what type of missile was fired.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on average, with three of them landing in waters off Japan.