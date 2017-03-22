Accessibility links

Seoul Says North Korea's Missile Test Wednesday Ends in Failure

  • Associated Press
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, Nov. 9, 2016.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — 

South Korea says the latest missile launch test by North Korea has ended in a failure.

The reported failure Wednesday come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.

Seoul's Defense Ministry says that the South Korea and U.S. militaries said the launch was not conducted in a successful way.

It gave no further details, such as what type of missile was fired.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on average, with three of them landing in waters off Japan.

