Shooting at California Elementary School Kills 2 Adults, Injures 2 Students

U.S. police say a shooting at a southern California elementary school left two adults dead and two students critically wounded in what is being called a murder-suicide.

Authorities say a male gunmen entered San Bernardino's North Park Elementary School on Monday, shot dead an adult female in the classroom and then shot himself. Authorities say they do not believe the two wounded students were targeted by the shooter.

The police chief of San Bernardino, Jarrod Burguan, said on Twitter "We believe this to be a murder-suicide."

He said the two injured students were taken to a hospital, and the other school students were evacuated and taken to a nearby high school for safety.

The Associated Press quoted Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for Bernardino City Unified school district, who said one of the victims was a teacher. She said the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

San Bernardino is about an hour's drive east of Los Angeles. The city is the site of the December 2015 terror attack in which a newlywed couple inspired by Islamic State opened fire at a county office party, killing 14 people.