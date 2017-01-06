Multiple People Shot, Killed at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida

Authorities say multiple people have been fatally shot at a Florida airport and that the assailant is in custody.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported an "ongoing incident" at its Terminal 2 baggage claim area on its official Twitter account Friday, but did not provide further details.

News helicopters hovering over the area showed hundreds of people were waiting on the tarmac as ambulances took victims to the hospital and law enforcement personnel raced to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired, but that the scene has since calmed.

