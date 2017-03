Japanese officials say six high school students are feared dead after being engulfed in an avalanche at a ski resort in eastern Japan.

Three other students were injured. At least one teacher is missing.

Japanese officials say the students were participating in a mountain-climbing outing early Monday in the town of Nasu, about 120 kilometers north of Tokyo.

Tochigi prefectural authorities said about 50 student from seven high school were on the trip in the mountains.