Snow Prompts Congressmen to Take 'Bipartisan Road Trip'

A late-season snowstorm forced two federal lawmakers from different sides of the U.S. political divide to embark on a multi-state road trip, and they are broadcasting it live on social media.

The two Texas congressmen, Republican Will Hurd and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, were both visiting their home districts this week and found that their flights back to Washington had been canceled because of a winter storm in the area. So the two decided to rent a car and make the 24-hour drive together from San Antonio back to the nation's capital.

O'Rourke announced the impromptu "bipartisan road trip" in a Facebook post and said the two congressmen would hold a virtual town hall meeting as they drove.

Hurd said during the livestream Tuesday afternoon that the two congressmen would use the daylong drive to talk "about the issues."

"Not just the issues that divide us, but the issues that unite us, too," he said.

They took questions from viewers on the livestream and made phone calls to fellow lawmakers. Hurd even joked about making the bipartisan road trip an annual thing, and he asked for recommendations on pairings.

The two also made bipartisan choices on music and food stops.

