Somali Presidential Guard Shot Dead Inside Compound

A Somali presidential guard turned his gun on a colleague Saturday, killing a senior official at the presidential compound in Mogadishu, witnesses and authorities said.

Shadoor Xaaji, the information director of the president’s office, has confirmed the killing.

The dead official was identified as Abdi Abdulle Qorgab. He was the deputy commander for guards at the compound.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was planned or the result of a disagreement or another type of incident.

A security official who asked not to be named said the shooting happened inside the compound of the presidential residence, known as Villa Somalia.

“One of the presidential guards opened fire on the official. The reason is not clear. The killer is now in custody and investigation is underway,” he said.

In 2014, al-Shabab militants stormed the heavily fortified compound with car bombs and suicide attackers, and since, it frequently hurls mortars towards the compound. But this is the first insider shooting.