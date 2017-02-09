Politics, Not Policy, Take Center Stage at Zuma’s State of Nation Speech

South Africa’s embattled president, Jacob Zuma, was scheduled to make his state of the nation speech in Pretoria Thursday. But his address was delayed as opposition lawmakers shouted and jeered every time he tried to speak, and a fistfight broke out on the floor of parliament.

The tensions were not uncommon at the speech, which has become an annual showcase for political fireworks as Zuma’s rhetorical positions and policy goals are rarely the highlight of his annual address to the South African people.

The speech is a chance for the president to discuss progress the government has made and lay out its policies for the coming year.

But in recent years, speeches have been stopped by jeers from opposition members, expulsions, walkouts and even police entering the chamber to try to restore order.

"Zuma is no longer a president that deserves a respect from anyone! He has stolen from us, he has collapsed the economy of South Africa, he has made this country a joke, and after that he has laughed at us!” proclaimed far-left politician Julius Malema at the president’s speech last year as the parliamentary speaker repeatedly attempted to restore order. “He is not our president!” Malema added as some lawmakers applauded.

This year, the presidency has summoned 441 soldiers to parliament for what it says is needed for safety and security. That has drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians, with Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, calling the move “a declaration of war.”

Not all bad for Zuma

Professor Susan Booysen of the University of the Witwatersrand says the drama is not entirely bad for the president.

“In some respects it seems almost as if President Jacob Zuma has been trying to distract attention from the content of the state of the nation address. And that is especially through the developments in the last day or two around security arrangements in particular,” Booysen said.

Unemployment has risen overall since he took office in 2009. South Africa’s currency, worth eight rand on the U.S. dollar when Zuma became president, now hovers around 13 rand per dollar; the rand’s instability has been seen as neatly in sync with Zuma’s unpopular political moves, like his decision to go through three finance ministers in a week in late 2015.



Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga says he expects Zuma to revisit the familiar issues of poverty, unemployment and persistent inequality, but he also notes the speech is an opportunity for Zuma to define his legacy and defend his party.

Zuma's successor as leader of the ruling African National Congress will be chosen at the end of this year and will likely be South Africa’s next president in 2019. But the ANC no longer holds the supremacy it claimed when it took power in 1994. In last year’s local elections, it lost key municipalities to the opposition.

“What is maybe different about this year’s state of the nation is that the ANC-led government will have to define itself, explain itself as to how it has performed in the last 21 years,” Mathekga said.

Mathekga prefers to see the speech in person, because he says it is the little details in the chamber that really matter, who sits where, who walks the red carpet in which order, and how certain top political figures react.