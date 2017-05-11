South Korea to Send Envoys to China to Discuss THAAD, North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office said Thursday he plans to send a delegation to Beijing to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program and China’s concerns about a U.S. missile defense system being deployed in South Korea.

The leaders spoke by telephone a day after Moon was sworn in to replace the ousted Park Geun-hye.

Denuclearize peninsula

Moon’s spokesman said the presidents agree on the “common goal” of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, and that Moon understands China’s concerns about the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

South Korea has worked with the United States to develop THAAD to help protect it in case of a North Korean missile attack. The first part of the system became operational early this month, and the full capabilities are expected to be set up by the end of the year.

China views THAAD as a threat and a destabilizing influence in the region, and has retaliated against South Korea with limits on tourism and imports.

Diplomatic effort

Moon said at his inauguration Wednesday he is prepared to lead a major international diplomatic effort to find a peaceful resolution to the tense security situation.

“If needed I will fly directly to Washington. I will go to Beijing and Tokyo. And if conditions are met I will go to Pyongyang. In order to bring about peace and security on the Korean Peninsula I will do everything that I can,” he said.

Moon wants to increase dialogue and engagement with North Korea while also maintaining pressure and sanctions to encourage change. His position conflicts with that of U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks to increase pressure on Pyongyang through further isolation and sanctions.