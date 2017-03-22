South Korea's Park Emerges after 14-Hour Interrogation

Twenty two hours after she entered the prosecutor's office, disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun-hye is escorted home under tight security.

The ousted leader refusing to speak to journalists early on Wednesday (March 22) morning following a marathon 14 hour grilling over the corruption scandal that saw her kicked out of power nearly two weeks ago.

Park was questioned for the first time since she was officially impeached and now has none of the immunity that shielded her from prosecutors for months.

She faces a possible 10 years or more if convicted of taking bribes from business leaders including Samsung boss Jay Y Lee, who currently awaits his fate in a jail cell.

Park is accused of funneling millions of dollars from big businesses into organizations set up by her close friend Choi Soon-sil.

It's not yet clear whether she'll be called back for more questioning or whether prosecutors will seek an arrest warrant from the court to detain her.