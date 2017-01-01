South Korea’s Park Says She Was Set Up, Charges False

South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Sunday rejected allegations of wrongdoing in the political scandal that threatens her presidency, saying she was “set up” and the allegations were “fabrication and falsehood,” said South Korean media.

Park said Choi Soon-sil, her long-time friend, was “merely an acquaintance” and denied Choi was allowed to wield undue and wide-reaching influence over state affairs, Yonhap news agency and YTN television reported.

Park met domestic media reporters Sunday in the first public event since her impeachment by parliament December 9. Her fate is in the hands of the Constitutional Court judges who have up to 180 days to uphold the impeachment or reinstate her.

Park, 64, is accused of colluding with Choi to pressure big businesses to make contributions to non-profit foundations backing presidential initiatives.

She has denied wrongdoing all along but apologized for carelessness in her ties with Choi, a friend for four decades, who has also denied wrongdoing. Choi is in detention while on trial.

A large crowd gathered in central Seoul for a 10th consecutive weekend rally to demand that Park step down immediately. They listened to speeches and music ahead of a march towards the presidential Blue House.