South Sudanese rebels have kidnapped eight local aid workers working for U.S. charity Samaritan's Purse and are demanding aid deliveries to their area, a military spokesman said on Monday.

"The rebel attacked and abducted eight local staff from Samaritan's Purse and they are being held to ransom. They [the rebels] have demanded that the organization takes aid to them," Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang told Reuters.