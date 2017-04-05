South Sudanese Refugees Pour Into Uganda

Seven-year-old John Wesley slowly crosses the border from South Sudan into Uganda with his father at the Busia border point on April 1 in Koboko, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugee children play in the Imvepi refugee settlement’s processing area. Photo taken on Friday, March 31 in Arua, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugee children play in the Bidibidi refugee settlement in Yumbe, Uganda, April 2.
South Sudanese girl waits for her mother to finalize their paperwork in the Imvepi refugee settlement’s processing center. Photo taken on March 31 in Arua, Uganda.
