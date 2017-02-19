SpaceX Rocket Blasts Off From Historic NASA Launchpad

SpaceX has successfully launched its unmanned Falcon 9 cargo rocket from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The cargo rocket is taking food and other provisions to astronauts on the International Space Station. It is the 10th of 20 cargo missions contracted out to SpaceX by NASA.



WATCH: SpaceX Dragon Rocket Launch

This is SpaceX's first successful launch in Florida since one of the company's rockets exploded there in September 2016. The launch pad was last used for NASA's final space shuttle mission nearly six years ago.



On January 18, SpaceX successfully launched one of the Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California.