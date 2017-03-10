Special US Visa Program for Afghans on Hold

Faced with a shortage of visas, the U.S. embassy in Kabul has put on hold a decade-old program that allows Afghan military translators and other Afghan nationals working for the U.S. government to immigrate to the United States, according to refugee advocates.

The International Refugee Assistance Project at the Urban Justice Center in New York said the embassy has “officially stopped scheduling interviews for applicants in the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program.” Afghans seeking Special Immigrant Visas “received emails about this” on Thursday, an IRAP official said.

The advocacy group estimates that more than 10,000 Afghans are in the process of obtaining special immigrant visas. But the embassy is running out of the 1,500 visas authorized by Congress last year. The deficit has forced the embassy to suspend the process until Congress allocates additional visas.

“This devastating development means that thousands of trusted allies will remain in danger, waiting for Congress to allocate visas that were clearly needed months ago,” said Betsy Fisher, the organization’s policy director in New York.

A U.S. embassy spokesman referred questions to the State Department. A State Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a query about the development.

The Special Immigrant Visa program was created in 2008 for Afghan military translators but was later expanded to cover any Afghan who could demonstrate "at least one year of faithful and valuable service" to or on behalf of the U.S. government.

With tens of thousands of U.S. forces serving in Afghanistan, the program long enjoyed bipartisan support, with Congress extending it annually and authorizing 7,000 visas in 2015 and 2016.

But amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment during the presidential campaign, Congress in December authorized just 1,500 visas for the 2017 fiscal year while extending the program for four years.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a long-time advocate of the visa program in Congress, said she’d been “informed that the U.S. Embassy in Kabul has officially stopped scheduling interviews” for Special Immigrant Visa applicants.

“Allowing this program to lapse sends the message to our allies in Afghanistan that the United States has abandoned them,” Shaheen said in a statement issued late Thursday.

Shaheen, who had unsuccessfully pushed for 2,500 visas for 2017, said she’ll soon introduce legislation for additional visas and “use every available opportunity to move this through Congress.”

Julie Tarallo, a spokeswoman for Senator John McCain, another strong advocate of the program, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Word of the halted visa program comes just five days after President Donald Trump signed a second executive order limiting travel. While the order blocks the issuance of travel visas to people from six countries, Afghanistan is not one of them. However, the order does cut refugee admissions by more than half to 50,000.

The first travel order, barring travelers from seven majority Muslim countries, was halted in the courts February 3, a week after it was issued. Even though the order was stayed, at least one Afghan family that arrived in the U.S. under a Special Immigrant Visa was detained.

A former Afghan military translator, his wife and three children were detained for more than 40 hours after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on March 2, according to IRAP. The translator was placed in detention in Orange County, while his family was booked on a flight to Texas where they were to be held in detention.

All five were released after IRAP and other refugee advocates asked the U.S. district court in Los Angeles to intervene on their behalf.

IRAP did not disclose the translator’s name for security reasons.