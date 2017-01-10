Spotify Offers to be Obama's Next Employer

After joking about working for the music streaming service following his tenure in office, U.S. President Barack Obama may be the only person qualified for Spotify's newest employee posting.

"At least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and a Nobel Peace Prize are among the requirements for Spotify's new position "President of Playlists".

"Who you are ...familiar with the Spotify platform, with experience in programming playlists at a federal level. Anything from an eclectic summer playlist, to a celebratory, 'I just found my birth certificate' playlist," the job description, posted Tuesday, reads.

And in case the listed requirements were too subtle, Spotify's CEO and founder Daniel Ek tweeted the job posting to the president from his official account.

According to Natalia Brzezinski, podcast creator and wife of the former Swedish ambassador to the United States, Obama told her husband at the White House last week " I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify... Cuz' I know y'all loved my playlist."

Last August, the White House released two music sets "hand-created" by the president of the United States for daytime and evening listening as part of a new channel on the popular music-streaming service.