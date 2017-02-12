Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Steinmeier Becomes German President

  • Reuters
German president-elect, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, receives flowers after the first round of voting of the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin, Feb. 12, 2017.

German president-elect, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, receives flowers after the first round of voting of the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin, Feb. 12, 2017.

BERLIN, GERMANY — 

Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who had served as foreign minister until last month, won 931 of the 1,260 votes by lawmakers and representatives of Germany's 16 federal states.

His predecessor, Joachim Gauck, steps down on March 18.

The German constitution mandates that a special assembly is convened to elect presidents. It includes 630 lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house and an equal number of representatives from the federal states.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG