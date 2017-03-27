Accessibility links

Languages
Economy

Stocks Falter as US Health Care Squabble Worries Investors

  • Jim Randle
Specialists Glenn Carell (R), and James Denaro work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 27, 2017. Banks and industrial companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in early trading.

Specialists Glenn Carell (R), and James Denaro work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 27, 2017. Banks and industrial companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in early trading.

See comments

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the eight consecutive day on Monday. Investors may have been discouraged by the failure of U.S. President Donald Trump to pass big changes to the health care insurance system that he promised during the campaign.

U.S. stock indexes were down sharply in morning trading, but by Monday's close, the S&P 500 was off just one-tenth of a percent, with the Dow down two-tenths. The NASDAQ posted a slight gain.

U.S. and other stocks had been mostly rising since the November election on business hopes that promised cuts in taxes and regulation and a boost in spending on public works would stimulate the economy and boost profits.

Now investors are worried that the inability of the Republican president to get support from his Republican-controlled Congress means he will struggle to deliver promised changes on other complex and controversial efforts.

Later this week, government officials will report new data on growth of the U.S. economy and the health of the job market.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG