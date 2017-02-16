Suicide Bomber Hits Crowded Sufi Shrine in Pakistan

A suicide blast has killed at least 30 people and wounded scores more inside a crowded sufi shrine in southern Pakistan, doctors and witnesses say.

Women and children are among the victims of the attack Thursday in Sehwan Sharif, a remote town in the Sindh province. Rescue workers say the death toll is likely to increase.

Separately, a roadside bomb struck a military convoy in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three soldiers and wounding two others, according to a Pakistan army statement.

A wave of suicide bombings and other militant attacks have killed and wounded dozens of people this week across Pakistan.

The deadliest attack occurred Monday that killed at least 14 people and wounded more than 100 others in the eastern city of Lahore.

The anti-state Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the violence.