Suicide Bomber Kills 25 in Southwestern Pakistan

A suicide bomber has struck a convoy of an Islamic party in Baluchistan, in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 25 people and wounding more than 40 others. Most of the victims were activists with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), a religion-based political party.

Police say Friday's attack occurred in the town of Mastung, about 50 kilometers from the provincial capital of Quetta. The blast apparently was targeted at Abdul Ghaforr Haideri, the deputy Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, the upper house of parliament.

The Senator was slightly wounded but driver and the director staff at the senate accompanying him both were killed, officials confirmed.

Haideri, is a central leader of JUI-F, which is part of Pakistan's ruling collation, headed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party.

The cleric told reporters he was returning from a graduation ceremony at a religious seminary when their convoy was struck.

"It was all very sudden," Haideri said. "I am injured but alive. God has saved my life. Broken pieces of the windscreen hit me. My driver and other people sitting next to me were very badly injured."

Police and witnesses said the bomber was on a motorbike and his body parts have been retrieved from the site.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly bombing. Baluchistan is the largest Pakistani province where a number of militant groups operate and ethnic Baloch insurgents often attack government installations.

Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Iran, and officials in both the countries have long alleged militants waging terrorist attacks on their soils operate out of the Pakistani province. Islamabad denies the charges.