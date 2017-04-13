Suspected Shooter in 2010 US Border Agent Killing Arrested

Authorities in Mexico have arrested the man suspected of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a 2010 shooting that exposed a government program allowing the sale of guns to criminals.

A U.S. marshal in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona said Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was arrested Wednesday. The FBI had offered a reward of up to $250,000 for the Mexico native.

He is accused of being part of a five-man crew that worked to rob drug dealers along the border.

Border Patrol agent Brian Terry and three other agents were working to find that type of group in the southern Arizona desert when the clash broke out that left Terry dead.

Two guns later recovered at the scene were traced back to a program carried out by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to sell weapons to criminals and track them in order to find arms traffickers. Agents lost track of most of the weapons involved in the so-called “Fast and Furious” operation.

Four other men have already been convicted or pleaded guilty in connection with Terry's killing. One suspect remains at large.