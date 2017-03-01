Suspects in Kim Jong Nam Death Charged With Murder in Malaysia Court

An Indonesian and a Vietnamese suspect arrived in a Malaysia court on Wednesday where they were charged with murder over the killing of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader.

Duan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesian Siri Aishah were charged under section 302 of the penal code, which carries the death penalty.

Both women have told diplomats from their countries that they had been paid to take part in what they believed was a prank for a reality television show.

Police have said the women smeared VX nerve agent, a chemical on a U.N. list of weapons of mass destruction, on Kim Jong Nam's face in an assault recorded on security cameras in the Malaysian capital's airport on February 13.

U.S. and South Korean officials believe Kim was the victim of an assassination orchestrated by North Korea. He had been living in exile, under Beijing's protection, in the Chinese territory of Macau, and had criticized the regime of his family and his half-brother Kim Jong Un.

Malaysia's investigation into the killing has sparked diplomatic tension with North Korea, and on Tuesday a high- ranking delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Pyongyang in a bid to smooth ties.