At Least 3 Killed When Truck Crashes Into Stockolm Shopping Mall

At least three people were killed Friday in Stockholm, Sweden, when a truck crashed into a shopping mall.

Stockholm police have confirmed the deaths and multiple injuries, and have issued a warning to avoid the city center.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the crash resembled a "terrorist attack" and that one person has been arrested.

"The government is doing everything in its power to find out what has happened," he said.

Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle was a truck belonging to beermaker Spendrups, which said that its truck had been carjacked earlier in the day.

Swedish media reports that up to five people have been killed, and that shots also were fired in the area.

The truck crashed at the corner of the Ahlens department store and Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.