Fears Over Damage to Syrian Dam as Battle for Raqqa Intensifies

Local villagers say Islamic State forces have threatened to destroy the Tabqa dam, a key staging post on the Euphrates River close to the Syrian city of Raqqa, the terror group’s de facto capital.



The complex came under mortar fire from Islamic State fighters last week, as Syrian engineers attempted to carry out urgent repairs on the four-kilometer long dam. They were forced to retreat, but did manage to open a spillway to relieve the pressure of water on the dam.





U.S.-backed coalition forces deny the dam itself is in danger, but Islamic State militants claim it is vulnerable to collapse. That could be a delaying tactic, said Syria analyst Kamal Alam of Britain’s Royal United Services Institute.



“This was foreseen for the last six or seven months. The Syrian government was very clear when it said that this could be used as a tactic, which meant they would have to delay their operations, because there was a clamor for the Syrian Arab army to go in after Raqqa.”



Tabqa has been an Islamic State stronghold since 2014 and it is believed many of its senior commanders are based there. The town is a key target of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as they approach nearby Raqqa.



Residents of villages downstream fear Islamic State could still attempt to blow up the dam.



"We are really scared about the dam. People came and said that ISIS were going to blow it up. If they blow it up it, we won't have any water, we will die of thirst. There won't be any more water, and that will mean death,” said Raheel Hassan Mahmoud, a resident of Bir Hussein al-Hammud village next to the dam.



Destruction of the dam by ISIS would also cause catastrophic flooding in towns and cities downstream, said Alam.



“Maybe as a final act of desperation, they could. Again, it goes to show what level they would go to damage civilian populations. But I don’t think there’s any indication at the moment that they will do it," he said. "I think coalition airstrikes are also a big threat. And the coordination in the air has not been so apparent in recent months.”



Militias fighting under the SDF alliance said the final assault on Raqqa will begin in the coming days.