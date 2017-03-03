Syrian Peace Talks End on 'Positive' Note

More than a week of U.N.-sponsored Syrian peace talks ended in Geneva on Friday with the main opposition group calling the results “more positive” than previous rounds.

Opposition negotiator Nasr al-Hariri said the talks ended without clear results, but said it was the first time that issues related to a political transition were discussed in “acceptable depth.”

No major breakthrough was reported at the talks between Syria's government and the opposition, however, a second round of negotiations is planned in the coming weeks. U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura said the talks have produced a clear outline that will be the basis for the next round of talks.

No face-to-face meetings

“I believe that we have a clear agenda now in front of us,” de Mistura told reporters after the talks. He said the next round of negotiations will cover the three previous topics of governance, the constitution and elections, as well as add a new topic of counterterrorism, requested by Syria's government.

De Mistura met Friday with both al-Hariri and government negotiator Bashar Jaafari, along with other opposition representatives. During the eight days of talks, the warring sides did not meet face-to-face, but discussed with de Mistura how to create an agenda for future talks aimed at ending Syria's civil war.

Palmyra being cleared of landmines, explosives

On the military front Friday, Syrian army units began clearing landmines and explosives left behind by Islamic State militants in Palmyra, a day after government troops recaptured the town. Russia said it used planes and helicopters to support the ground offensive in Palmyra.

It was the third time the town had changed hands in one year. The Syrian government seized the city from IS fighters last March only to lose it again in December when the Syrian government was focused on the then-rebel-held area of east Aleppo.

Prior to the 2011 outbreak of civil war in Syria, Palmyra was a popular tourist destination, annually drawing tens of thousands of visitors to its beaches.