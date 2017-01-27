Syrian Peace Talks in Geneva Pushed Back 

Russia’s foreign minister says Syrian peace talks slated for February 8 have been pushed back to late February.

Sergei Lavrov announced the delay Friday in a meeting in Moscow with several Syrian rebel groups.

Lavrov did not say why the U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva have been postponed.

Earlier this week, Turkey and Russia, along with Iran, brought delegates from the Syrian government and rebel groups to Kazakhstan for a round of peace talks that ended with the three nations agreeing to help monitor a partial cease-fire and work toward a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.

Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said Thursday his country will not allow certain fighters to spoil the cease-fire, which went into effect in late December.

He also reiterated Turkey’s position that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has no place in Syria’s future. Turkey has backed the rebels throughout the conflict that began in 2011 as peaceful protests before spiraling into a civil war.

Assad’s fate has been a point of disagreement during multiple international efforts to achieve peace in Syria. The U.N. has created a framework that calls for a new constitution and new elections. Assad’s allies, which include Russia and Iran, have said he should stay in power.

