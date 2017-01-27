Accessibility links

Syrian Peace Talks in Geneva Pushed Back 

  • VOA News
From left, Turkish Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal, Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaber Ansari stand for a photo after the final statement following the talks on Syrian peace in Astana, Kazakhstan, Jan. 24, 2017.

Russia’s foreign minister says Syrian peace talks slated for February 8 have been pushed back to late February.

Sergei Lavrov announced the delay Friday in a meeting in Moscow with several Syrian rebel groups.

Lavrov did not say why the U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva have been postponed.

Earlier this week, Turkey and Russia, along with Iran, brought delegates from the Syrian government and rebel groups to Kazakhstan for a round of peace talks that ended with the three nations agreeing to help monitor a partial cease-fire and work toward a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.

Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said Thursday his country will not allow certain fighters to spoil the cease-fire, which went into effect in late December.

He also reiterated Turkey’s position that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has no place in Syria’s future. Turkey has backed the rebels throughout the conflict that began in 2011 as peaceful protests before spiraling into a civil war.

Assad’s fate has been a point of disagreement during multiple international efforts to achieve peace in Syria. The U.N. has created a framework that calls for a new constitution and new elections. Assad’s allies, which include Russia and Iran, have said he should stay in power.

