Syrian Rebels to Attend Kazakh Peace Talks

Syrian rebels say they will attend peace talks in Kazakhstan next week aimed at ending the country's nearly six-year-old war.

Rebel officials said Monday the meetings in Astana, the Kazakh capital, on January 23 will focus on the cease-fire, humanitarian issues and the violations by the regime.

The opposition suffered a major setback in December when it lost the rebel-held districts of eastern Aleppo.

On Sunday, monitors say artillery fire from Syrian government forces hit a crisis shelter near Damascus, killing or wounding at least 30 civilians who had fled to the site to avoid nearby fighting between rebels and the Syrian army.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors and reports on fighting in the war-ravaged country, called the attack at the Barada Valley town of Deir Qanoon a massacre. The observatory said it has confirmed seven deaths and a number of critical injuries that would likely push the death toll higher.

The fighting north of Damascus in the water-rich valley has raged since December 22, when Barada River water supplies to the capital and its 5.5 million residents were severely curtailed due to water contamination.

The government accused rebel forces of poisoning the water with diesel fuel, while opposition leaders say the contamination began when government airstrikes heavily damaged a key water processing facility.

Local officials said Friday that engineers had begun repairs to the plant as part of a broader deal that allowed the safe departure of some rebel fighters and a temporary truce with others while repairs were made.

But the observatory said the deal fell apart late Saturday when gunmen shot and killed the head of the negotiating team overseeing the truce.