Taiwan Assured Trump-Xi Meeting Won’t Harm Its US Relations 

Taiwan says it is confident its relations with the U.S. won’t be harmed when President Donald Trump meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said at a news conference Thursday that the government was in close contact with the U.S. side and was assured the island’s interests would not be harmed.

While Trump earlier said he didn’t feel bound by existing U.S. policy toward the self-governing island that China considers part of its territory, he later reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the 4-decade-old “One China” policy, smoothing the way for a February phone call with Xi.

That back-down and Trump’s unpredictability have raised concerns among some China watchers that he might use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in seeking concessions from China.