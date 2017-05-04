Texas Lawmakers Approve Ban on 'Sanctuary Cities'

The Texas Legislature on Wednesday passed a ban on "sanctuary cities'' that allows police officers to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't work with federal authorities.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott has pledged to sign the bill into law.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill Wednesday despite objections from Democrats, who called the bill a "show me your papers'' measure that would be used to discriminate against Latinos.

The term "sanctuary cities'' has no legal definition, but Republicans want local police to help federal immigration agents crack down on criminal suspects who are in the U.S. illegally.

The bill allows the state to withhold funding from local governments for acting as sanctuary cities.