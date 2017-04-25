Thai Man Kills Daughter on Facebook Live

Thai police say a man has filmed himself killing his 11 month old daughter on Facebook live, before committing suicide, in an incident the social media giant has called "appalling."

Authorities say the murder occurred in the seaside town of Phuket, where the father, a 21-year-old man, hung his daughter.

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim," a Facebook spokesperson said in an email to VOA. "There is absolutely no place for acts of this kind on Facebook and the footage has now been removed.”

Earlier this month, a man in the U.S. posted video on Facebook of himself killing a 74-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio.

The man accused of posting the video, Steve Stephens, shot himself after a police chase in Pennsylvania.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would do all it can to "prevent tragedies like this from happening again."

Speaking at an annual Facebook software conference, Zuckerberg also expressed condolences to the victim's family and friends.

Police said the victim was a former foundry worker and had 10 children. He was picking up aluminum cans on the side of the road when Stephens drove up and shot him.