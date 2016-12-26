Thai Police Charge Man in Hacking Attacks on Government Sites

Police in Thailand have charged a suspect in connection with a series of recent hacking attacks on government computers that were billed as a protest against a restrictive law governing internet use.



Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Monday that 19-year-old Natdanai Kongdee was one of nine people arrested in connection with online attacks that blocked access to some websites and accessed non-public files.



Natdanai was charged with gaining unauthorized access to police data, along with illegal possession of firearms and marijuana, allegedly found when police searched his house. Police said he was a low-level hacker rather than an organizer.



Groups promoting the attacks say they are in protest of passage of revisions to Thailand's Computer Crime Act, which would restrict freedom of speech and