Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Thai King Signs Constitution, Paving Way for Election

FILE - Police stand watch as anti-coup demonstrators rally to mark the second anniversary of the military takeover of government, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2016.

Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.

In a nationwide broadcast, King Maha Vajiralongkorn was seen signing the constitution, giving it royal endorsement and setting in motion a process for Thailand's next general election, expected late next year.

The constitution is Thailand's 20th since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932 and critics of army rule say it will still give the generals a powerful say over Thai politics for years, if not decades.

The constitution is now due to be published in the Royal Gazette, after which it becomes law.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG