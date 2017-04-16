Accessibility links

Thousands Come to Hear Pope’s Easter Message

Pope Francis walks past flowers as he celebrates the Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 16, 2017.

VATICAN CITY — 

Tens of thousands of faithful are braving heavy security checks for a place in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican as Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday Mass.

A view of St. Peter's Square during Easter Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 16, 2017.

Many more tourists, pilgrims and Romans are flocking to the cobblestone square, decorated with colorful spring flowers, to hear Francis deliver the “Urbi et Orbi” — his Easter message “to the city and to the world” — from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Potted hyacinths, tulips and daffodils, as well as bouquets of pink roses, were arranged in neat rows on the steps leading to the imposing church.

Security, already deployed in Holy Week ceremonies, included armed police positioned on rooftops and metal detectors.

Two cardinals shelter from the rain as they attend Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 16, 2017.

