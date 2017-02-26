Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Thousands of Russians March to Remember Murdered Putin Critic

  • VOA News
People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait at right, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. The poster reads: I love Russia.

People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait at right, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. The poster reads: I love Russia.

Thousands of Russians are marching in Moscow to mark the two year anniversary of the death of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down outside the Kremlin.

Marchers carried Russian flags and signs with quotes from Nemstov, including "Russia will be free."

Nemstov was a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the opposition blame the government for the killing..

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Nemtsov's murder.

Five suspects, all of them Chechens, went on trial over the killing in October.

President Putin labeled the killing "a provocation" and vowed the government would do everything to ensure those responsible are "properly punished."

Some information from AP was used in this report.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG