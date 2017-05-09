Tiffany Trump to Attend Georgetown Law School

U.S. President Donald Trump's younger daughter will soon join her father in Washington.

Tiffany Trump has been admitted to the law school at Georgetown University, just blocks from the White House.

Tiffany — Trump’s 23-year-old daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples — graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in sociology and urban studies.

Tiffany's presence in Washington will put three of the Trump children (and three grandchildren) in the capital by the fall: Older half-sister Ivanka Trump and her family are living there. She and her husband, Jared Kushner, are senior advisers to the president.

Trump's youngest child, Barron, 11, son of his third wife, first lady Melania Trump, will be moving to Washington with her sometime in June after the end of his school year. The president recently told Bloomberg they found a school for the youngster, but didn't say which one.

The president's son Eric graduated from Georgetown in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and management.