Tiger Woods Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge

Tiger Woods, once the top golfer in the world, has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Florida.



Police say Woods was arrested early Monday morning in the city of Jupiter and was released on his own recognizance several hours later.



The greatest player of his generation and one of the best of all time, Woods, 41, has not won a major tournament since 2008. He held the world's number-one ranked golfer for nearly 700 weeks but is now ranked at number 876.



Woods had been plagued in recent years by multiple back surgeries which have forced him to withdraw from recent tournaments.



Woods has won 14 major golf championships and had been pursuing the record of 18 held by retired U.S. golfer Jack Nicklaus.