Tillerson, Kelly to Visit Mexico Next Week

Mexico says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are headed to Mexico next week.

Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement that the two Cabinet secretaries will be in Mexico City on Thursday, February 23, to meet with Mexican officials.

The ministry said the talks aim to promote a respectful, close relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.



The U.S. State Department confirmed the trip as well.

The trips come at a sensitive time for U.S.-Mexico relations. President Donald Trump is vowing to move quickly to build a border wall.

A planned visit by Mexico's leader, Enrique Pena Nieto, to Washington last month was canceled after Mexico said it wouldn't abide Trump's demand that it fund the wall.

This will be Tillerson's second official trip abroad. He's visiting Germany this week.