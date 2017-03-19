Tillerson-Xi Meeting Focuses on Building Better Relations

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday that President Donald Trump looks forward to enhancing understanding with China and the opportunity for a visit in the future.

Xi said he was glad to see good progress from Tillerson's meetings in China so far and that he and Trump expect a new stage of constructive development in bilateral relations.

Communication

Tillerson said Trump places a "very high value on the communications that have already occurred" between Xi and Trump.

"He looks forward to enhancing that understanding in the opportunity for a visit in the future," Tillerson said.

"We know that through further dialogue we will achieve a greater understanding that will lead to a strengthening of the ties between China and the United States, and set the tone for our future relationship of cooperation."

Xi said Tillerson had made many efforts to achieve a smooth transition in this new era of relations.

"You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this," Xi said.

No mention of North Korea

Xi added he had communicated with Trump several times.

"We both believe that China-U.S. cooperation henceforth is the directions we are both striving for. We are both expecting a new era for constructive development."

Tillerson and Xi were meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People at the end of Tillerson's first visit to China after taking office last month.

There was no mention of contentious issues like North Korea's missile and nuclear programs or self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.