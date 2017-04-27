Top 5 Songs for Week Ending April 29

This is the Top Five Countdown! We’re hangin’ with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending April 29, 2017.

It turns out that lighting does strike twice in the same place, because we get a Top Five debut for the second consecutive week.



Number 5: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"



Let’s start in fifth place, where The Chainsmokers and Coldplay hold with “Something Just Like This.”



Coldplay just grabbed two nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards. Chris Martin & Company are nominated twice in the PRS For Most Performed Work category – they earned it for “Adventure Of A Lifetime” and “Hymn For The Weekend.” They’ll square off against Adele, with “When We Were Young.” Named for the famous Welsh composer and actor, the Ivor Novello awards will be handed out on May 18 in London.

Number 4: Harry Styles "Sign of The Times"



Let’s keep it in the U.K. for this week’s big debut: Harry Styles opens in fourth place with “Sign Of The Times" - the lead single from Harry’s first solo album, dropping on May 12.



Harry co-wrote this song with Jeff Bhasker, who won the 2016 Grammy for Non-Classical Producer of the Year. He’s worked with everyone from Jay Z to the Rolling Stones. Harry’s album has a lot of buzz behind it, and he says he will go on tour.



Number 3: Kendrick Lamar "Humble"



Kendrick Lamar steps back a slot to number three with “Humble,” from his smash hit album Damn.

Kendrick headlined for two successive weekends at the Coachella festival, and now fans can await his North American headlining tour. It starts July 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. will be the opening acts.

Number 2: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"



Bruno, Bruno…make up your mind. He’s sold more than 26 million albums, but Bruno Mars just can’t make that last jump: “That’s What I Like” this week returns to its chart high of second place.



Bruno’s currently on tour in the United Kingdom, and last week stopped by the Beatles’ old stomping ground, Abbey Road Studios in London. He says he didn’t use that famous zebra crossing, but it was a temptation.

Number 1: Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



If you’re tempted to think we have a new singles champ, think again: Ed Sheeran remains your countdown king with “Shape Of You.”

As of April 6, this was the best-selling song of 2017 in the U.S., moving 1.7 million copies. It’s also the only song to have surpassed the million-seller mark so far this year.

We get a whole new lineup next week, so be sure and drop by.