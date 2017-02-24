Top 5 Songs For Week Ending Feb. 25

We’re interacting with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending February 25, 2017.

When an artist performs at the Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards one week apart, good things tend to happen on the chart.



Number 5: Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"



More on that coming up, but let’s begin in fifth place, where Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello retreat a slot with “Bad Things.”



Cabello left Fifth Harmony in mid-December, and tells Billboard Magazine that they’ve had no contact since then. She’s not looking back, however: she’s teased a possible collaboration with fellow Miami star Pitbull, and is also shooting her first solo video in Miami. Cabello and her parents emigrated from Cuba when she was five years old.

Number 4: Lady Gaga "Million Reasons"

On February 5, Lady Gaga enjoyed the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history. One week later she took the stage at the Grammy Awards.

People took notice, and this week she re-enters the chart in fourth place with “Million Reasons.” Lady Gaga kicks off her tour in August and 2018 finds her co-starring in the latest remake of “A Star Is Born.” Gaga is back, baby!



Number 3: Zayn & Taylor Swift "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"



Zayn and Taylor Swift spend another week in third place with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Long before becoming a pop superstar, Swift was a teenage singer-songwriter in Nashville.

She’s never abandoned her country roots, as the group Little Big Town will attest: they recently topped the Country singles chart with her composition “Better Man.” It’s Taylor’s eighth chart-topping country hit as a songwriter.



Number 2: Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"



Staying put at number two are Migos and Lil Uzi Vert with “Bad And Boujee.” Are Migos working with one of the world’s biggest dance stars?



Calvin Harris is currently teasing new music on Snapchat featuring Frank Ocean, along with members of Migos. There’s no word yet on a release date, but it should be soon.



Number 1: Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



Ed Sheeran is days from dropping his next album, and the lead single is already a global chart-topper: “Shape Of You” holds at number one.

It’s topped charts around the world including New Zealand, where Ed says he’d love to live. The U.K. singer told local radio that he visited the island nation last year and actually applied for citizenship.

No matter where you find yourself next week, I hope you’ll join us for a new hit list.