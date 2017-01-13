Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Jan. 14

We’re in the mix with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending January 14, 2017.

This week’s lineup has something for everybody: not only does the championship change hands, we also get a huge new entry.

Number 5: Bruno Mars "24K Magic"



Let’s start in fifth place, where Bruno Mars backs off a slot with “24 K Magic.” Bruno kicks off his world tour on March 28 in Antwerp, Belgium. Anderson Paak will be his opening act. Anderson is nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy Award, while his Malibu album is in the running for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The Grammys will be handed out on February 12.

Number 4: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"



The Chainsmokers and Halsey back it up a slot to fourth place with their former title-holder “Closer.” All three artists are from the United States, but they also rule Down Under. This song was the best-selling single in Australia in 2016. It went seven times platinum in the land Down Under, while also ruling the chart for nine weeks, longer than any other single. Adele was Australia’s number one album artist for the second consecutive year.

Number 3:The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"



What goes up must come down, and that’s what happens to The Weeknd and Daft Punk: last week’s champ “Starboy” slips to third place. The Weeknd says he’s already working on new music. Speaking with Billboard, the singer says he wanted to drop this album as soon as possible after its predecessor, Beauty Behind the Madness and he already has ideas and songs in the works for the next project. The Weeknd kicks off his “Legends Of The Fall” world tour on February 17 in Oslo, Norway.

Number 2: Migos and Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"



Here’s your big chart news of the week: Migos and Lil Uzi Vert jump a huge 11 slots to second place with “Bad And Boujee.” It’s a viral hit, driven by memes and tweets playing off the “raindrop, drop top” lyrics. Migos is a hip-hop trio from Georgia; this is their first Top 20 pop single. Lil Uzi Vert is from Philadelphia, and this is also his first Top 20 pop entry.



Number 1: Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"



Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane re-take the Hot 100 championship for a seventh total week with “Black Beatles.” Rae Sremmurd recorded this song last June, two days before they had to hand in their second album, Sremmlife 2. Songwriter Swae Lee says his love of John Lennon’s glasses inspired the song title.

Can “Black Beatles” make it an eighth week on top? Join us in seven days and we’ll find out!