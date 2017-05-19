Top 5 Songs for Week Ending May 20

We’re liberating the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending May 20, 2017.

This week’s lineup is a real thriller, but you’ll have to wait until the end for the payoff.



Number 5: Ed Sheeran Shape of You

Ed Sheeran slides three slots to fifth place with his former 12-week champ “Shape Of You.” Last year, Ed took a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight. He quit social media and traveled the globe, seeking balance in his life.



Ed says six years in the public eye had left him overweight and dependent on alcohol…he was so stressed that he was losing clumps of hair. Ed says the time off did him a world of good.



Number 4: Kendrick Lamar "Humble"



Another former champ falls in the rankings as Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” slips to fourth place.



The BET Award nominations emerged this week, and Kendrick competes in two categories: Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for his track “Freedom” with Beyonce. The 2017 BET Awards ceremony takes place on June 25 in Los Angeles.



Number 3: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber "Despacito"



Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber gain a notch in third place with “Despacito,” and Justin’s catching heat over lip synching accusations.

On May 10, Justin gave his first Indian concert in Mumbai, and some fans claimed he mimed his vocals. Actor Rohit Roy says he and his daughter saw Justin chewing gum and drinking water during songs…but also says most of Justin’s young fans didn’t seem to mind.



Number 2: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"



Bruno Mars loses the singles crown this week, as “That’s What I Like” slips a slot to number two.



Bruno just earned five BET Award nominations, trailing only Beyonce, who has seven. He competes for Album Of The Year; Video Of The Year; Best Male R & B/Pop Artist; Viewer’s Choice; and Video Director Of The Year. June 25 is the big night in Los Angeles.





Number 1: DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne " I'm The One"



We promised you a big payoff at the end and now it’s time to deliver: DJ Khaled bags his first Hot 100 championship, as “I’m The One” debuts at the top. It’s only the 28th song to open at number one in the 57-year history of the Hot 100. Along for the ride are Justin Bieber, Quavo from Migos, Lil Wayne and Chance The Rapper…who also earns his first Hot 100 win.

What does next week hold? Join us in seven days.