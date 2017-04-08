Top Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Somalia

African Union soldiers killed a top al-Shabaab commander in Kuday, Somalia, Saturday, after the terrorist group launched a failed attack on an army installation in the area, military officials said.

Al-Shabaab Commander Bashe Nure Hassan was one of two al-Shabaab militant killed in the engagement that followed the foiled attack, Kenya’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

African Union troops used mortar fire and machine guns to repel the attack, the statement said, noting “scores” of al-Shabaab members were believed injured in the fighting.

The AMISOM forces recovered three rifles, a satellite phone and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the terrorists. No casualties were reported on the AMISOM side.