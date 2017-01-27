Top Songs for Week Ending Jan. 28

This is the Top Five Countdown! We’re embracing the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending January 28, 2017.

This week’s lineup elicits a one-word reaction: Wow. You’ll discover the reason in a few minutes.





Number 5: The Chainsmokers "Closer"



Let’s open in fifth place, where The Chainsmokers and Halsey weaken two slots to number five with their former 12-week champ “Closer.”

The Chainsmokers are nominated for three Grammy Awards, and are bringing their mothers to the ceremony on February 12. Speaking with radio host Carson Daly, Chainsmokers member Alex Pall says his girlfriend wasn’t happy about the decision, but he had to put Mom first.

Number 4: The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"



The Weeknd and Daft Punk hold in fourth place with their former champion “Starboy,” and are we facing a new musical feud? The Weeknd is reportedly good friends with Selena Gomez who, as you may know, has a turbulent relationship with Justin Bieber.

When the web site TMZ asked Bieber about The Weeknd’s music, he said he can’t listen to a Weeknd song, because it’s “wack.” The Weeknd and Gomez haven’t publicly announced the state of their relationship; however, The Weeknd’s former girlfriend Bella Hadid has unfollowed Selena on Instagram…so draw your own conclusions.

Number 3: Rae Sremmurd "Black Beatles"



Slipping a slot to number three, it’s Rae Sremmurd: “Black Beatles.” On Sunday, the rap duo performed in Amsterdam, where they brought out Drake as a surprise guest. He performed “Fake Love” and “Jumpman.” Rae Sremmurd is touring Europe through February 10.

Number 2: Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"



Migos and Lil Uzi Vert lose their Hot 100 title, as “Bad And Boujee” weakens a slot to second place. On March 14, Migos will be in the Gulf Coast resort town of South Padre Island, Texas. They hit the stage for the “Spring Break Beach Bash,” hosted by Lil Wayne.

Number 1: Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



O.k., here’s your “Wow” song of the week: Ed Sheeran debuts at number one with “Shape Of You.” This is the 27th title to debut at number one - Justin Timberlake did it last May with “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” It’s also Ed’s first number one single as an artist – although not as a songwriter. He co-wrote Justin Bieber’s chart-topping hit “Love Yourself.” Ed’s third album Divide drops on March 3.



Can Ed keep the momentum going? We’ll find out in seven days, so join us if you can.