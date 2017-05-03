Trump, Abbas Pledge to Work Toward Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal

President Donald Trump and the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, pledged Wednesday at the White House to try to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough for Middle East peace.

The Palestinians and Israeli must work together to reach an agreement, Trump said, adding, “I would love to be a mediator or an arbitrator or a facilitator, and we will get this done.”

Trump also remarked that over the course of his life, he had heard "that perhaps the toughest deal to make" is the one between Israelis and Palestinians. "Let's see if we can prove them wrong, okay?"

Standing alongside the U.S. president in the Roosevelt Room to address reporters, Abbas, speaking in Arabic, said he believes the parties are capable under Trump’s “courageous stewardship and great negotiating ability” to bring about “a historic peace treaty.”

As he concluded and turned to shake hands with Trump, Abbas added in English: “Now Mr. President with you, we have hope.”

A few minutes later as a Cabinet Room lunch got underway, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump told Abbas achieving the peace pact is “maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years.”

Trump added, “We believe Israel is willing. We believe you’re willing, and if you both are willing, we’re going to make a deal.”

Abbas’ Fatah political party faces a serious challenge from Hamas, the rival Palestinian group controlling the Gaza Strip.

Hamas on Monday released a policy document slightly softening its stance on Israel, calling for a sovereign Palestinian state along pre-1967 lines with the return of refugees to their homes in Israel. But it rejected “any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea.”

Israel’s government responded that the new Hamas document is an attempt to try to "dupe" the international community.

During his remarks on Wednesday, Abbas warned “no unilateral steps must be taken [by Israel] to get ahead of an agreement.”

The Palestinian leader said “it’s about time for Israel to end its occupation of our people and our land.”



A visit by President Trump to Israel is being anticipated near the end of this month.