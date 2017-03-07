Trump Accuses Obama of Releasing 'Vicious Prisoners' from Guantanamo

U.S. President Donald Trump has again lashed out on Twitter at the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama, this time for allegedly releasing 122 "vicious prisoners" from the Guantanamo Bay military detention center who "returned to the battlefield."

Trump did not disclose the source of his allegation, but it appears the information might have been in a report from the Director of National Intelligence. That report found that 122 of the 693 Guantanamo detainees who were released have re-engaged in terrorist or insurgent activities. But only nine of those, or six percent, were released by Obama's administration. Most of them were freed under George W. Bush's administration before Obama's inauguration in January, 2009.

Trump's Tuesday morning tweet came shortly after a news report on the "Fox & Friends" television program about a U.S. airstrike in Yemen that killed a former Guantanamo detainee. The report credited the Trump administration with killing the former prisoner and reported he was "released by Barack Obama."

This is the second time in recent days Trump has publicly attacked Obama. On Saturday, Trump posted a series of unsubstantiated tweets accusing Obama of wiretapping his presidential campaign at Trump Tower in New York City.

Obama considered closing the controversial prison on a U.S. military base in Cuba. Trump has said he would keep the base open, stop the release of prisoners and possibility send new prisoners there.