US Poll: Syria Missile Strike Boosted Trump’s Ratings

President Donald Trump's popularity has risen slightly since the missile strike on Syria earlier this month, but most Americans still view him negatively.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 40 percent of Americans approve of the way the president is doing his job - up from 35 percent in the last survey taken two weeks ago.

The boost comes primarily from the 61 to 31 percent who approve of his decision to fire missiles into Syria in response to an apparent chemical weapons attack against civilians April 4.

"With only a slight bombing bump, President Donald Trump stays mired in miserable numbers," Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy said. "The first 100 days draw to a close with character flaws overwhelming his strongest traits -- intelligence, and strength as a person."

Among other findings, 45 percent approve of the way Trump is handling North Korea, while 42 percent disapprove.

But most voters give the president negative reviews when asked about his honesty, leadership skills, and the way he is handling the economy and immigration. Almost twice as many respondents disapprove of the way he is dealing with the environment as approve.

The Quinnipiac poll was taken of 1,062 voters across the country and has a plus or minus three percentage point margin of error.