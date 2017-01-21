Trump Attends Three Inaugural Balls

U.S. President Donald Trump ended his first day in office by talking with soldiers in Afghanistan via satellite. The newly installed president was at the last of three inaugural balls when he talked with the soldiers who offered their congratulations to Trump.

He told the soldiers they could ask him anything, but the young soldiers offered only their congratulations as they passed the microphone among themselves. Trump repeatedly joked that he liked their questions.

Later, at the same ball celebrating his inauguration, Trump danced to the tune of I Will Always Love You with his wife, Melania, who wore an elegant ivory gown.

Watch: Supporters Celebrate Trump at Presidential Inaugural Balls

Earlier, at the second ball, he asked the attendees whether he should “keep the Twitter going?” The crowd roared their approval, prompting Trump to respond that tweeting is “a way of bypassing dishonest media.”

At the first ball, the 70-year-old president and his wife danced to the song My Way. They were later joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, along with members of their families.