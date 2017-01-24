Trump Cabinet Nominees Attend More Congressional Hearings

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is facing a second round of confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill amid continuing debate over the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare).

Congressman Tom Price appears again before the Senate Finance Committee whose Democratic members previously grilled him on his views on Medicare and Medicaid spending.

Price will likely face more questions about his investments in health care companies and the impact his previous actions as a lawmaker may have had on the companies.

He will probably be questioned about the Affordable Care Act, which the Trump administration wants to replace. During questioning last week, Price offered few details about how the Trump administration will replace the measure.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a confirmation vote Tuesday on the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general, but the top Democrat on the committee has said she will request a delay.

A spokesman for Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said Monday the delay is needed "to give the committee more time to conduct its due diligence."

Committee rules allow any member to delay a vote until the following week, and members of both the Democratic and Republican parties frequently do.

Several Democrats have already said they will vote against Sessions, who is also a member of the committee. Most of the Democrats have said they are doubtful the Republican will be fair and committed to civil rights.

During two days of recent confirmation hearings, Sessions vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, gun violence and terrorism.

The president's budget director nominee, Congressman Mick Mulvaney, appears Tuesday before two congressional committees.

Testifying before the Senate Small Business Committee Tuesday will be Linda McMahon, Trump's choice to head the Small Business Administration.



Meanwhile, former ExxonMobile CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump's pick for secretary of state, received the backing Monday of all Republicans and no Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where Republicans have a one-seat majority. His nomination now goes to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote, likely later this week.