Trump Calls Coast Guard the 'Gold Standard' During Commencement Address

President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address Tuesday at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, telling graduates they soon would play vital roles in protecting American borders from drug smugglers and human traffickers.

He said Coast Guard members don’t run from danger, but rather confront it “to keep our ports churning with American excellence.”

“You will battle the scourge of human trafficking — something that people haven’t been talking about, one of the big problems in the world,” Trump said. “Not only will our citizens trust in your leadership, your commanders will, as well. The Coast Guard is the gold standard.”

Trump commended the cadets because, he said, they could have chosen to go to any school they wanted, with far fewer responsibilities than they took on at the Coast Guard Academy.

He said many other students graduating in the coming days will wonder what they are going to do after graduation, but Coast Guard cadets know exactly what they will be doing in a few weeks.

“It’s amazing to think of the adventures that are about to begin for you,” Trump said. “When you look back, you won’t doubt. You’ll know exactly how you spent your time – saving lives.”

Trump called the Coast Guard “truly vital to the U.S. armed forces.”

“Out of the five branches of our armed services, it’s only the Coast Guard that has the power to break through” thick layers of arctic ice,” he said.

Seemingly drawing inspiration from his long-shot win in the 2016 presidential election, Trump offered up advice to the graduates, encouraging them to never give up.

“You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up,” he said. “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

He then went on to list several things he’s accomplished since becoming president, which included reducing the number of illegal border crossings and increasing the number of jobs in America.