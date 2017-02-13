Trump Calls North Korea 'Big Problem' Following Missile Launch

U.S. President Donald Trump called North Korea a "big problem" following the communist nation's latest ballistic missile launch.

In a news conference Monday at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said his administration will deal with North Korea "very strongly." He did not give further details.

Trump also praised his weekend meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida. The two leaders were together when they learned North Korea launched its latest missile on Sunday, which South Korean military officials said traveled about 500 kilometers before landing in the Sea of Japan.

Abe called North Korea's actions "absolutely intolerable."

WATCH: Trump discusses North Korea missile test

U.N. Security Council to meet

The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency session on the matter later Monday, requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the missile test a "further troubling violation" of U.N. resolutions.

Guterres said in a statement that Pyongyang "must return to full compliance with its international obligations and to the path of denuclearization."

Tom Karako, with the Washington-based policy research group, Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA the missile launch is a test for the new Trump administration. "Every administration is tested early in its tenure. This may be one of the early tests, but it won't be the last."

He said the latest missile launch shows that North Korea has improved its missile engines, changing over from liquid fuel to solid fuel. "It's a shift to solid fuel, a shift to a different kind of motor, and it's the sort of thing that if the United States and South Korea were not already certain about the need for more missile defenses, this really helps put those concerns to bed," Karako said.

'Great satisfaction'

In North Korea, the state-run KCNA news agency said the test was a "Korean-style new type strategic weapon system," and boasted it was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

The state news agency KCNA said Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the possession of another powerful nuclear attack means, which adds to the tremendous might of the country."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday that China opposed the launch, which violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. He added that China, one of the five permanent Security Council members, urges all sides to refrain from any provocative acts and believes dialogue is the path to a resolution.

Russia also concerned

Russia's Foreign Ministry also expressed concern Monday about the missile launch.

Abe said North Korea must fully comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions. "During the summit meeting that I had with President Trump, he assured me that the United States will always [be with] Japan 100 percent, and to demonstrate his determination as well as commitment, he is here with me at his joint press conference."

During the news conference in Florida, Trump said: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent."

Test taken as challenge

The North Korean test was widely interpreted as a challenge to the Trump administration.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also condemned the launch, calling it a further violation by Pyongyang of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea conducted two unauthorized nuclear test explosions last year and launched nearly two dozen rockets in continuing efforts to expand its nuclear weapons and missile programs. Kim declared in a speech on New Year's Day that his country has "reached the final stage" in its program to build ICBMs [Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles], but Western experts have been skeptical about his forecast.

North Korea plays it safe

Harry Kazianis, the director of Defense Studies at the Center for the National Interest in Washington, said North Korea wanted to provoke Trump with Sunday's missile launch, but did not want to risk an ICBM test that might fail.

"I think the North Koreans would be a little bit afraid that if [an ICBM] test failed that would obviously not make them look very good," he said.

North Korea watchers reported late in January the North Korean military had loaded missiles aboard two mobile launchers, a sign that test-firings could be imminent. They noted at the time, however, the missiles appeared to be no more than 15 meters long, which would tend to rule out the possibility a long-range weapon was involved.

Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realizing its full military ambitions, especially since it has never successfully test-fired an ICBM. Most experts, however, agree the North has made considerable progress since Kim took over absolute power in the country following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in December 2011.